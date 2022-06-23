China steps up energy conservation, carbon reduction efforts in industrial production

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :To expedite the progress of green upgrading in industrial production, Chinese authorities have introduced a raft of measures to boost energy conservation and reduce carbon emissions, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

China aims to cut water use per 10,000 Yuan (1,491 U.S.

Dollars) of industrial added value by 16 percent by 2025 from the 2020 level, according to a recently released action plan on improving industrial water use efficiency, the next priority in energy conservation.

The action plan specified six detailed tasks, including speeding up the promotion of water conservation technologies, boosting water efficiency in key industries, and improving the structure of industrial water consumption, according to an official with the ministry.