China Steps Up Flood Prevention Work In Central SOE Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities have urged centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to make solid efforts to guard against flooding and defuse risks during the ongoing flood season.

Central SOEs in sectors including hydropower, mining and transportation should focus on the major risks in their industries, enhance the strength of rescue teams, and ensure supplies and equipment, according to a notice jointly issued by the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

Noting that flood disasters have occured at the construction sites of road, railway and water conservancy projects in recent years due to the influence of heavy rainfall, the notice urged the central SOEs to avoid flood-prone areas in site selection and equip sites with monitoring and early warning facilities.

Measures should also be taken to improve emergency plans for flood control, and strengthen contact with local flood-control headquarters to get warning information in time, the notice said.

