China stocks close lower

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Friday as investors assessed the impact of the coronavirus, with activity in the world's second-largest economy still recovering as pandemic-linked lockdowns are eased.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.04 percent, or 29.27 points, to end at 2,796.63.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.95 percent, or 34.15 points, to 1,721.22.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.