China stocks down in early trade

Hong Kong, 10th Apr, 2020 :Chinese stocks were lower in early trading on Friday, as investors assessed the impact of the latest round of coronavirus stimulus measures.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.

44 percent, or 12.52 points, at 2,813.39 in morning trade.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.66 percent, or 11.52 points, lower at 1,743.86.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.