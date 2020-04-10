UrduPoint.com
China Stocks Down In Early Trade

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese stocks were lower in early trading on Friday, as investors assessed the impact of the latest round of coronavirus stimulus measures.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.

44 percent, or 12.52 points, at 2,813.39 in morning trade.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.66 percent, or 11.52 points, lower at 1,743.86.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

