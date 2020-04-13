China stocks fall at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese stocks opened lower on Monday as investors moved into profit-taking following a recovery last week and after oil prices jumped on an international deal to cut output.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.

66 percent, or 18.50 points, to 2,778.13.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.11 percent, or 19.00 points, to 1,702.22.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.