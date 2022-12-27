China stocks jump on easing COVID curbs

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :China stocks posted their best day in three weeks on Tuesday, as the country relaxed COVID curbs further, Reuters reported.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended higher 1.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1%.

Both the indexes logged their biggest daily jumps since Dec. 5. Hong Kong markets were closed on Tuesday for Christmas.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday.