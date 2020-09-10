China strengthen IPR protection with new support centers

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :China has approved the establishment of two new centers for intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, according to the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).So far, the country has 36 IPR protection centers nationwide.

The new centers, the fourth and fifth IPR protection center in the country's western region, are located in northwest China's Gansu Province and Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The center in Gansu will provide IPR protection services for advanced manufacturing, energy-saving and environmental protection industries, while the other will serve biological products manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing industries, authorities said.

By setting up IPR protection centers in cooperation with the country's local governments, the NIPA launched the collaborative protection of IPR in 2016, aiming to solve the difficulties in obtaining evidence and reduce the duration and cost involved in IPR protection.