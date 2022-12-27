UrduPoint.com

China Strengthens COVID-19 Response For Key Groups, Locations

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) --:-- China has stepped up its epidemic prevention and control measures for key locations, organizations and population groups, amid its shift in COVID-19 response policy, according to documents released on Monday.

The documents, published by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19, noted that the vaccination rate of people living in elderly care facilities and social welfare institutions should be raised, while people at high risk for progression to severe conditions, including people aged 60 and above, people with serious underlying health conditions, and those with low immunity, are advised to receive booster vaccines as soon as possible.

China announced earlier that it will downgrade the management of COVID-19 from a Class A infectious disease to Class B starting from Jan. 8, 2023. Currently, COVID-19 is classified as a Class B infectious disease but subject to the preventive and control measures for a Class A infectious disease in China.

Mass nucleic acid testing is no longer being conducted but testing services should be available to residents who ask to be tested, said the documents, while adding that targeted testing measures are required for different groups in order to timeously detect infected patients.

