China strengthens IPR protection to ensure high-quality development

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :China will strengthen IPR protection to guarantee high-quality development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), a senior intellectual property official said Sunday.

The National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) will improve the top design of IPR protection according to the outline of the country's 14th five-year plan for national economic and social development, Shen Changyu, head of the NIPA, said at a press conference.

The NIPA has basically completed the drafting of the IPR protection and application plan for the 14th Five-Year Plan period and is promoting a new round of research on revising the Trademark Law, Shen said.

In 2020, China handled 31,300 trademark violation cases and over 42,000 administrative adjudication cases related to patent infringement disputes. It will continue to implement strict IPR protection system and punitive compensation system, he added.