UrduPoint.com

China Strengthens Ties With Asian Countries During Pandemic: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China strengthens ties with Asian countries during pandemic: report

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :China enhanced its ties with ASEAN economies during the COVID-19 pandemic at a pace that the United States failed to match, a U.S. think tank has said.

China's promise of vaccines, pandemic aid and high-level conversations between leaders increased its influence and strengthened its ties with the region, said a recent report by Asia Society Policy Institute based in New York and Washington.

Trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China grew significantly during the pandemic, with the region becoming China's largest trading partner, the report said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Related Topics

Thailand China Washington Singapore New York Indonesia Myanmar Brunei United States Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Tank Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

Islamabad's red zone sealed ahead of PTI's protest

30 minutes ago
 PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation wo ..

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.