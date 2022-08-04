China strengthens ties with Asian countries during pandemic: report

WASHINGTON, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :China enhanced its ties with ASEAN economies during the COVID-19 pandemic at a pace that the United States failed to match, a U.S. think tank has said.

China's promise of vaccines, pandemic aid and high-level conversations between leaders increased its influence and strengthened its ties with the region, said a recent report by Asia Society Policy Institute based in New York and Washington.

Trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China grew significantly during the pandemic, with the region becoming China's largest trading partner, the report said.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.