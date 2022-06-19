China stresses COVID-19 control at enclosed sites with people gatherings

BEIJING, June 18(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) /APP):A Chinese health authority spokesperson on Friday urged the full implementation of COVID-related regulations and strengthened virus control efforts at key enclosed sites with gatherings of people.

Mi Feng, a National Health Commission spokesperson, also stressed adhering to the dynamic zero-COVID approach, focusing on key aspects, and putting in science-based, targeted, and efficient measures without delay to contain the spread of the epidemic, with priority being given to rapid actions.