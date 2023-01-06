UrduPoint.com

China Stresses Protection Of Vulnerable Children As Winter Break Nears

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

China stresses protection of vulnerable children as winter break nears

BEIJING, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A State Council office leading the country's work on the protection of minors has ordered local agencies to visit local children suffering from difficulties during the upcoming winter break and Spring Festival holiday.

Through the visits, local authorities will learn about the conditions of these children, including the guardianship or care services they are receiving, their health and their whereabouts during the winter break and the Spring Festival holiday, as well as the difficulties they are facing, according to a circular from the office.

In response to the actual difficulties that the children are faced with, local authorities will ensure that the children in difficult situations can receive care services at the earliest possible time, noted the circular.

Children suffering from difficulties, including orphans and de facto unattended children, must be subject to support available under the price subsidy coordinating mechanism, according to the office.

The office said that local civil affairs departments should provide temporary guardianship, according to the law, to minors whose parents or other guardians are unable to fulfill their responsibilities as guardians or caretakers due to emergencies.

Related Topics

Visit Price From

Recent Stories

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese ..

Expo City Dubai to celebrate &#039;Happy Chinese New Year&#039; January 14

27 minutes ago
 Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaborat ..

Saudi Delegation Visits PITB To Explore Collaboration & Investment Opportunities ..

1 hour ago
 Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses l ..

Twitter hacked, 200 million user email addresses leaked, researcher says

2 hours ago
 FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on ..

FIA, PTA directed to block defamatory material on social media on Kubra Khan's ..

2 hours ago
 No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Mi ..

No talks with terrorist organizations: Interior Minister

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack in central Somalia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.