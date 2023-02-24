UrduPoint.com

China Stresses Russia-Ukraine Direct Talks, Offers To Play Role In Ending War

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :China has made an offer to help find a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its second year on Friday, emphasizing that negotiation is the only viable option for ending the current crisis.

The Foreign Ministry issued a 12-point paper on the political settlement of the crisis on the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to a detailed statement published by the state-run CGTN, Beijing stated that all countries' sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity must be effectively maintained.

"All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. Equal and uniform application of international law should be promoted, while double standards must be rejected," said the ministry.

China urged all parties involved in the conflict to resume peace talks, stating that negotiation is the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.

"All efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the crisis must be encouraged and supported," it said, urging the international community to stay committed to the right approach of promoting talks for peace, helping parties to the conflict, opening the door to a political settlement as soon as possible, and creating conditions and platforms for the resumption of negotiation.

"China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard," the ministry pledged.

Beijing also proposed that all parties support Russia and Ukraine in holding direct talks as soon as possible in order to reach a comprehensive ceasefire.

- Oppose use of nuclear weapons China opposed the threat or use of nuclear weapons, stating that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought.

"The threat or use of nuclear weapons should be opposed. Nuclear proliferation must be prevented and the nuclear crisis avoided. China opposes the research, development and use of chemical and biological weapons by any country under any circumstances," it said, adding that Beijing also opposed attacks on nuclear power plants and other peaceful nuclear facilities.

China also pledged to support the protection of civilians and the exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine and urged all parties to create more favorable conditions for this purpose.

While not naming any countries, the statement criticized the "cold war mentality" and stated that a country's security should not be pursued at the expense of others.

"The security of a region should not be achieved by strengthening or expanding military blocs," it said, adding that "all parties should oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security, prevent bloc confrontation, and work together for peace and stability on the Eurasian Continent."

