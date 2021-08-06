UrduPoint.com

China Stresses Stabilizing Supply, Prices Of Stable Goods In Response To Floods

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:10 PM

China stresses stabilizing supply, prices of stable goods in response to floods

BEIJING, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :China's top economic planner has issued a circular calling for stabilizing the supply and prices of staple goods across the country in response to recent floods and the COVID-19 infections in multiple regions.

All localities should strengthen market price monitoring and early warning, and keep abreast of the development of floods and the epidemic situation in a timely manner, according to the circular issued by the National Development and Reform Commission.

Reserves should be released in a timely and accurate manner to ensure the supply of the staple goods and avoid sharp increase of prices.

Illegal acts such as hoarding, price gouging and price collusion will be severely punished, according to the circular.

Related Topics

Price Market Top

Recent Stories

PM lauds armed forces, police for internal and ext ..

PM lauds armed forces, police for internal and external challenges

8 minutes ago
 Pak-US relationship moving in right direction, say ..

Pak-US relationship moving in right direction, says Moeed Yusuf

15 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with OPPO – Avail the ..

Celebrate Independence Day with OPPO – Avail the Best Discounts at the Week Lo ..

35 minutes ago
 HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integr ..

HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integrated QR payment solution

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.