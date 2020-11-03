UrduPoint.com
China Strongly Condemn Terrorist Attack On Kabul University

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 03:00 PM

China strongly condemn terrorist attack on Kabul University

BEIJING, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::China on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on Kabul University in Afghanistan and said that it would stand firmly behind the Afghan government and peoples 'effort to fight terrorism and safeguard national security.

"We are shocked and strongly condemn this terror attack. This is the second terror attack against an educational institution in Kabul in the last ten days," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

"We mourn the victims and extend our sincere sympathies with the bereaved families and injured," he added.

He said that China was firmly opposed to terrorism in all forms, adding, "We will stand firmly behind the Afghan government and peoples' effort to fight terrorism, safeguard national security and will work together with the world to contribute to peace, stability, development and prosperity in Afghanistan at an earliest date." Wang informed that the Chinese side had verified there were no Chinese casualties.

According to media reports, three armed men shot at people and set off explosives killing at least 19 and injuring 22 in a terrorist attack on Afghanistan's Kabul University on November 2. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

