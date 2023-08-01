Open Menu

China Strongly Condemns Bomb Attack In Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2023 | 10:00 AM

China strongly condemns bomb attack in Bajaur

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the bomb attack targeting civilians at a rally in Bajaur, a tribal district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, said a foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday.

According to reports, "At least 44 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a bomb blast that targeted a rally held on July 30 in Bajaur. Pakistan has called it a terrorist attack." "We are deeply shocked by the attack," the spokesperson said when answering a relevant query, adding that China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and strongly condemned the bomb attack targeting civilians.

"We mourn for the victims and extend our sympathy to their families and the people who are injured," said the spokesperson.

"China firmly supports Pakistan in advancing its Action to Counter Terrorism and firmly committing to eradicating terrorism, upholding social stability, and protecting people's lives," the spokesperson added.

