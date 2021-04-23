UrduPoint.com
China Strongly Condemns Quetta Terrorist Attack, Supports Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Efforts

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:30 AM

China strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack, supports Pakistan's counter terrorism efforts

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :China on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack on a hotel in Quetta and vowed to firmly continue supporting Pakistan's counter terrorism efforts, and jointly maintain and promote regional security and stability.

"China strongly condemns terrorist attack in Quetta, expresses its condolences to the victims and extends its sympathy to the injured," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Wang Wenbin said during his briefing here.

He said Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong was leading a delegation to visit the region on the same day.

However, the Chinese delegation was not in the hotel when the attack occurred.

Wang said no Chinese citizens had been reported killed or injured in the attack so far.

He said,"China will continue to firmly support Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts, jointly maintain and promote regional security and stability, and ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and institutions in Pakistan."

