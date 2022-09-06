China strongly condemns suicide bombing in diplomatic mission in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) ::China strongly condemned Monday's suicide attack outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Tuesday. "China strongly condemns the attack against diplomatic missions and personnel," she said during her routine briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).

"China expresses deep condolences to the deceased staff of the Russian embassy and Afghan civilians and offers heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and the injured," she said.

At least six people, including two Russian embassy staff, were killed, and 15 others were injured in the suicide bombing near the embassy's entrance, the Russian Foreign Ministry and Afghanistan officials said on Monday.

China urges the Afghan side to take effective measures to ensure the security of foreign diplomatic missions and personnel in Afghanistan, Mao Ning said, adding that the international community should work together to play a constructive role in maintaining peace, stability and security in Afghanistan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also strongly condemned the attack in a statement issued by his spokesman.