China Strongly Opposes U.S. Move To Shoot Down Unmanned Airship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

BEIJING, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :China expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the U.S. use of force to attack China's civilian unmanned airship, Chinese Foreign Ministry said Sunday in a statement.

The Chinese side has, after verification, repeatedly informed the U.S. side of the civilian nature of the airship and conveyed that its entry into the United States due to force majeure was totally unexpected, the statement said, noting the Chinese side has clearly asked the U.S. side to properly handle the matter in a calm, professional and restrained manner.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday when answering a relevant query that the civilian airship is used for research, mainly meteorological purposes.

Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course.

According to the statement, the spokesperson of the U.S. Department of Defense also noted the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground.

Under such circumstances, the U.S. use of force is a clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice. China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company concerned, and reserve the right to make further responses if necessary, said the statement.

