China successfully lands reusable test spacecraft

JIUQUAN, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A reusable experimental spacecraft on Monday successfully returned to its scheduled landing site at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The spacecraft returned after 276 days of in-orbit operation.

The success of the experiment marks an important breakthrough in China's research on reusable spacecraft technologies, which will provide more convenient and affordable round-trip methods for the peaceful use of space in the future.