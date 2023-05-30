UrduPoint.com

China Successfully Launches 5th Manned Mission To Its Space Station

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 11:20 AM

China successfully launches 5th manned mission to its space station

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :China successfully launched a spacecraft Tuesday carrying a new three-man crew for its space station, state-run media reported.

The Shenzhou-16 spacecraft was launched onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket at 9.31 a.m. (0131GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the Global Times reported.

The three Chinese astronauts -- Gui Haichao, Zhu Yangzhu and Jing Haipeng -- will also carry onboard at least 10 paintings by African students to the Chinese Space Station, which the space agency said will be displayed on the station's walls.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said that after a flight of around 10 minutes, the Shenzhou-16 spacecraft successfully separated with the launch vehicle and entered the preset orbit, with the crew members in good condition.

The Shenzhou-16 mission will perform a fast automated rendezvous in orbit and dock with the Tianhe core module, forming a combination of three modules and spaceships, according to the CMSA.

After completing their in-orbit rotation mission with the Shenzhou-16 crew, the Shenzhou-15 crew will return to the Dongfeng landing site in northern China.

Part of Dongfeng Aerospace City, the launch center is located in the Gobi Desert of China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The Shenzhou-16 crew is expected to remain in the space station for about five months.

Related Topics

China Vehicle Mongolia SITE National University Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 &#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

10 hours ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

11 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

11 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.