JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :China sent a new ocean-monitoring satellite on Wednesday into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

A Long March-4B rocket carrying the Haiyang-2D (HY-2D) satellite took off at 12:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the launch center.