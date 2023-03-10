China successfully launches Tianhui-6 twin satellites

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :China successfully launched the Tianhui-6 twin satellites at 6:41 a.m. on Friday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China's Shanxi Province.

The twin satellites, Tianhui-6 A and Tianhui-6 B, on board a Long March-4C carrier rocket, have entered the planned orbit.

The satellites will be used for geographic mapping, land resource survey, scientific experiments and other missions.