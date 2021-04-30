UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Successfully Launches Yaogan-34 Remote Sensing Satellite

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

China successfully launches Yaogan-34 remote sensing satellite

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) --:China successfully sent a new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-34, into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:27 p.m. Friday (Beijing Time).

The Yaogan-34 satellite was carried by a Long March-4C rocket and successfully entered its planned orbit.

The optical remote sensing satellite will be used for the survey of land resources, urban planning, the confirmation of land rights, road network design, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and reduction. It will also provide information services for the construction of the Belt and Road.

It was the 368th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

Related Topics

China Long March Road Beijing From P

Recent Stories

Video showing police officers dancing to spread aw ..

5 minutes ago

PM to pay a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan

37 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases top 150M: Johns Hopkins

32 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls on Air Chief

32 minutes ago

DC Tank for timely completion of developmental sch ..

32 minutes ago

Over 253 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered a ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.