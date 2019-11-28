UrduPoint.com
China Summons US Envoy, Urges US To Refrain From Applying Hong Kong Bill

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :China's foreign ministry summoned the US ambassador on Thursday, urging Washington to refrain from applying a bill supporting Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement to "avoid further damage" to relations.

Chinese vice foreign minister Le Yucheng lodged a "strong protest" with Ambassador Terry Branstad and demanded that the United States "correct its mistakes and change course", the ministry said in a statement.

