Open Menu

China Supply Chain Expo To Become Platform For High-level Opening-up

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China supply chain expo to become platform for high-level opening-up

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China is making steps to foster its first international supply chain expo as a new platform for high-level opening up, the event's organizer said on Sunday.

The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) will be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. With 100 days remaining before the event, the preparatory work is in full swing, said Ren Hongbin, president of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

More than 300 Chinese and foreign enterprises have already confirmed their participation in the expo, which "reflects the strong attractiveness of the expo and the Chinese market," said Ren.

Zhou Kaiquan, deputy general manager of the China National Machinery Industry Corporation, said the company will showcase its latest technological advances and modern intelligent agricultural machinery equipment at the expo.

With the CISCE debut, the company hopes to connect upstream, midstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain, to jointly seek cooperation on maintaining the safety and stability of the global agricultural-machinery industrial and supply chains, Zhou said.

Zhang Yihao, president and CEO of GE Healthcare China, said the company now has five production bases and about 7,000 employees in China, and is considering bringing more advanced manufacturing technologies and production lines to China.

The CISCE will feature five supply chains: smart vehicles; green agriculture; clean energy; digital technology; and healthy living. It will also have a supply chain service exhibition area.

Related Topics

China Company Beijing Sunday Market Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when back ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi: Female athletes excel when backed with funding, support

1 hour ago
 ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to ..

ADX partners with &#039;Tawasal SuperApp&#039; to offer real-time market updates

2 hours ago
 ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-H ..

ATC allows police remand for Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir,. Ali Wazir in Sedition C ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Eng ..

Dubai Customs Pioneers Comprehensive Community Engagement with Diverse Initiativ ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the I ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic Universit ..

3 hours ago
 Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad Sc ..

Admissions Open For Fall 2023 At Dr Hasan Murad School Of Management (HSM) - Uni ..

3 hours ago
Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

Parvez Elahi involved in corruption, claims NAB

3 hours ago
 Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

3 hours ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

4 hours ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

4 hours ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous