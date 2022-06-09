UrduPoint.com

China Support WTO Reform In Right Direction

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China support WTO reform in right direction

BEIJING, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will attend the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization in Geneva from June 12 to 15, Shu Jueting, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.

In recent years, economic globalization has encountered headwinds, and unilateralism and protectionism have been on the rise, undermining the authority and effectiveness of the WTO, Shu told a press conference.

All members are eager to see the WTO resume normal operations at an early date and push its rules to keep pace with the times, Shu said.

China will work to promote WTO reform in the right direction, and support the inclusive development of the multilateral trading system as well as the legitimate rights and interests of developing members, the spokesperson added.

China will firmly uphold true multilateralism, promote MC12 to achieve positive and pragmatic results, and let the WTO play a greater role in coping with global challenges and promoting post-epidemic economic recovery, Shu said.

Related Topics

World Shu Geneva June Commerce From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

31 minutes ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

3 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

3 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

Pakistan Navy Observes World Oceans Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.