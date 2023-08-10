Open Menu

China Supports Pakistan In Playing Bigger Role In International, Regional Affairs: Nong Rong

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :China's Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong has said that China supports Pakistan in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs.

In a meeting with the Director General, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ilyas Mehmood Nizami who came to China to hold the third China-Pakistan consultation on South Asian affairs, he said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to consolidate and deepen China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, according to Chinese ministry of foreign affairs.

Nong Rong said that the China-Pakistan friendship is higher than mountains, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey. The friendly relations between the two countries have shown strong momentum of development, with close high-level exchanges between the two sides and constantly strengthening cooperation in various fields.

"No matter how the international landscape may change, China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, support Pakistan in maintaining unity and stability and realizing prosperity and revitalization, and support Pakistan in playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs," he added.

Nong Rong extended his wishes for a complete success of the third China-Pakistan consultation on South Asian affairs.

Ilyas Mehmood Nizami spoke highly of Pakistan-China relations, highly praised China's development achievements, and sincerely thanked China for providing Pakistan with long-term valuable support and assistance in its national development.

Ilyas Mehmood Nizami said that Pakistan hopes to strengthen high-level exchanges and pair-up consultations with China, continue to firmly support each other, maintain close cooperation on South Asian affairs, jointly respond to challenges, and safeguard the common interests of both sides.

