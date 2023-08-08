Open Menu

China Supports Peace Process In Colombia: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 07:00 PM

China supports peace process in Colombia: spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :China firmly supports the peace process in Colombia and commends the efforts made by relevant parties towards this end, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson's comment came after the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) announced earlier this week the entry into effect nationwide of a 180-day ceasefire.

"To live in full peace is a cherished hope of the Colombian people. It is also conducive to the stability and development in Latin America, and widely supported by the international community," the spokesperson said.

China hopes continued efforts will be made to build consensus for peace and that relevant parties will play a positive role in realizing lasting peace, stability and sustainable development in Colombia at an early date, the spokesperson said.

