China Suspends Mango Imports From Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China on Monday suspended imports of mangoes from Taiwan.

The country's General Administration of Customs said it decided to suspend the mango imports after it detected Planococcus minor pest in mangoes originating from the island nation, Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

This pest poses a serious threat to both the agricultural and ecological security of the mainland, Zhu Fenglian, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said in a statement.

Zhu added that the General Administration of Customs has informed Taiwan about the halt in mango imports. Taiwan is urged to enhance plant quarantine and examination procedures, aligning with mainland regulations and standards for biosafety.

Beijing's latest move comes after it accused Taipei of violating the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules for imposing trade barriers on 2,455 import items from the mainland.

