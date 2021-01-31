UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Suspends Most Foreign Travel From Canada

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 10:30 PM

China suspends most foreign travel from Canada

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :China has temporarily blocked entry to foreign national traveling from Canada, even those with current residency permits, the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said.

"In view of the current Covid-19 situation and the need of epidemic prevention and control...

all foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the embassy said in a statement Saturday.

A few categories of visa holder, including those with diplomatic stamps, would be exempted.

"The suspension is a temporary measure that China has to take in light of the current pandemic situation," the statement added.

Canada, with a population of about 38 million, has recorded more than 775,000 Covid-19 cases and nearly 20,000 deaths.

Related Topics

China Canada Ottawa Visa All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE confirms leadership in humanitarian work: Hamd ..

2 minutes ago

Breaking: UAE administers 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine ..

47 minutes ago

DHA dedicates Al Khawaneej and Al Badaa health cen ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region, 34th globally in G ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police encourages public to report violation ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.