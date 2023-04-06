Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Suspends Visa Of Two Indian Journalists

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China suspends visa of two Indian journalists

BEIJING, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :China has suspended the visa of two Indian journalists working in the Chinese capital after the visa of a Chinese journalist was not extended by Indian authorities, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Thursday.

The Indian journalists, Anshuman Mishra of Prasar Bharati and Ananth Krishnan, belonged to 'Parsar Bharti' and 'The Hindu' respectively.

Sharing more information during her regular briefing, she said that for a long time, Chinese journalists had received unfair and discriminatory treatment in India.

She informed that in 2017 India shortened visa for Chinese journalists from three months to one month. In 2020, India refused to approve Chinese applications for journalists to go to India.

In recent days, the Indian side asked the journalist from Xinhua news agency to leave the country by Mar 31, she added.

The spokesperson said that China has provided facilitation for Indian journalists. Indian journalists in China hold one year permit and they can visit China multiple times.

Journalists from PTI and Hindustan Times have been in China for over 10 years.

Mao Ning said that for years China had remained constrained and maintained communication with India with goodwill.

The Chinese embassy and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed concerns to the Indian side. But the Indian side did not reply to this and corrected their mistake, she added.

She said that China has to take corresponding countermeasures.

China welcomes Indian journalists. If the Indian side would like to correct their mistake, China would like to continue facilitation for the Indian journalists, she added.

"As far as I know the two journalists you mentioned are in vacation in India. I want to tell you that we would like to treat Indian journalists as friends and family," she said.

Mao Ning said that China would not like to see this situation, adding "We believe that the Indian journalists will show compassion for their Chinese counterparts in India." The spokesperson hoped that India will show goodwill, correct their mistake and provide facilitation for the normal life and work of the journalists.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf China Visit Mao Visa 2017 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 173 Billion Revenue Through 28 Million Transactions

10 minutes ago
 UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

1 hour ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.