China suspends visa of two Indian journalists

BEIJING, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :China has suspended the visa of two Indian journalists working in the Chinese capital after the visa of a Chinese journalist was not extended by Indian authorities, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Thursday.

The Indian journalists, Anshuman Mishra of Prasar Bharati and Ananth Krishnan, belonged to 'Parsar Bharti' and 'The Hindu' respectively.

Sharing more information during her regular briefing, she said that for a long time, Chinese journalists had received unfair and discriminatory treatment in India.

She informed that in 2017 India shortened visa for Chinese journalists from three months to one month. In 2020, India refused to approve Chinese applications for journalists to go to India.

In recent days, the Indian side asked the journalist from Xinhua news agency to leave the country by Mar 31, she added.

The spokesperson said that China has provided facilitation for Indian journalists. Indian journalists in China hold one year permit and they can visit China multiple times.

Journalists from PTI and Hindustan Times have been in China for over 10 years.

Mao Ning said that for years China had remained constrained and maintained communication with India with goodwill.

The Chinese embassy and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have expressed concerns to the Indian side. But the Indian side did not reply to this and corrected their mistake, she added.

She said that China has to take corresponding countermeasures.

China welcomes Indian journalists. If the Indian side would like to correct their mistake, China would like to continue facilitation for the Indian journalists, she added.

"As far as I know the two journalists you mentioned are in vacation in India. I want to tell you that we would like to treat Indian journalists as friends and family," she said.

Mao Ning said that China would not like to see this situation, adding "We believe that the Indian journalists will show compassion for their Chinese counterparts in India." The spokesperson hoped that India will show goodwill, correct their mistake and provide facilitation for the normal life and work of the journalists.