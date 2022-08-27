China sweeps Australia in quarters of AVC Cup for Women

MANILA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :China's women's volleyball team claimed a straight-set victory over Australia in the quarterfinals of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women in Pasig City, the Philippines on Saturday.

Despite dispatching its second-string team to the continental Cup, China proved to be too strong for Australia, winning 25-13, 25-8, 25-8.

China will contend for a final berth with the winner between Thailand and the Philippines on Sunday.