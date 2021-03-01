UrduPoint.com
China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Price Index Down 0.93 Pct

Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:50 AM

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 0.93 pct

TAIYUAN, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 143.65 points Monday, down 0.93 percent week on week due to weak demand.

The index, published every Monday by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China.

Analysts said the weak purchase demand of downstream power users, coupled with the basically normal production of coal mines in main producing areas, led to the backlog of inventories.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

