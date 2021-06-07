UrduPoint.com
China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Price Index Down 1.79 Pct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

China Taiyuan coal transaction price index down 1.79 pct

TAIYUAN, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :China Taiyuan coal transaction price index stood at 157.2 points Monday, down 1.79 percent week on week.

The index, released by China Taiyuan Coal Transaction Center (CTCTC) based in Shanxi, a coal-rich province, reflects the coal price levels and changes in the main production areas of China.

It is published every Monday.

Analysts said the coal price is basically stable as mines in major coal-rich areas are generally producing at approved capacity.

With more than 10,000 registered coal traders, the CTCTC is the largest coal trading center in China.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

