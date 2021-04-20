UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Takes Further Step To Open Services Sector

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

China takes further step to open services sector

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, has approved plans to expand the opening-up of the services sector in four regions as the country develops new systems for a higher-standard open economy.

According to an approval statement released on Tuesday, the Tianjin, Shanghai and Chongqing municipalities, together with the southern island province of Hainan, can proceed with their comprehensive opening-up trials in the services sector in the next three years.

Local authorities are urged to serve major national strategies and carry out differentiated explorations under the premise of secured risk control, with the goal of creating replicable practices in the development of a modern industrial system as well as a higher-level open economy.

China aims to open its services sector in a well-regulated manner, launch more comprehensive trials related to its opening, and formulate a negative list for cross-border trade in services, according to a government work report.

Related Topics

China Chongqing Tianjin Shanghai Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar saysHaider Ali needs to be more resp ..

6 minutes ago

Russia says to launch own space station in 2025

46 seconds ago

Education manager appointed in distt to improve pu ..

47 seconds ago

30 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested across Tur ..

3 minutes ago

Fire breaks out in cotton factory warehouse

3 minutes ago

Japan seeks swift release of journalist in Myanmar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.