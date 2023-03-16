UrduPoint.com

China Takes Gold In Women's Team Sprint At UCI Track Nations Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :China bagged the women's team sprint gold medal on Wednesday at the 2023 International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cairo.

China's trio of Bao Shanju, Yuan Liying and Guo Yufang finished their three laps around the 250-meter velodrome in 47.676 seconds, while Germany's squad of Pauline Sophie Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich came second in 47.

912 seconds.

The 2023 Track Nations Cup is a chance for participating athletes to progress in their bid to earn spots at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"We got the gold medal in this race, so in the future, we will have less pressure to secure enough points to qualify for the Olympic Games," Bao told Xinhua.

UCI president David Lappartient said that China has "a strong team," especially in the women's team sprint.

