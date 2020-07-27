UrduPoint.com
China Takes Possession Of Closed US Consulate In Chengdu: Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:20 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Chinese authorities took possession of the closed US consulate in Chengdu on Monday, the foreign ministry said, after it was ordered to shut last week by Beijing.

"At 10am on July 27th, according to the Chinese side's request, the US consulate in Chengdu was closed.

Afterwards, Chinese authorities entered through the front entrance and took it over," the ministry's public diplomacy office said in a statement on its official social media account.

