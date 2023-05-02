UrduPoint.com

China Takes Steps To Ensure Safe Travel During May Day Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

BEIJING,May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Railway, power supply and civil aviation personnel across China have implemented solid measures to ensure safety and order for people traveling during the May Day holiday.

The number of railway trips nationwide stood at 16.83 million on Monday, with 10,944 trains in operation, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) shows.

On Tuesday, the number of trips is expected to be around 16.45 million, with 11,548 trains in operation.

Local subsidiaries of China Railway added bullet train routes to tourist destinations, put new bedding sets into use and expanding the menus in dining cars.

The China Southern Power Grid launched safety checks on power-supply facilities for transportation in local regions, while a power-supply company under the State Grid set up electric-vehicle charging trucks at expressway service areas.

