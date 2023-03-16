UrduPoint.com

China Targets Mobile Apps To Protect Personal Information: White Paper

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China targets mobile apps to protect personal information: white paper

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities have inspected 3.22 million mobile applications since 2019 to protect personal information, issuing notices of criticism to or removing about 3,000 applications that violated laws and regulations, according to a white paper published Thursday.

The white paper titled "China's Law-Based Cyberspace Governance in the New Era" was released by China's State Council Information Office.

Through targeted actions, violations of personal information rights have been effectively curbed, as many more applications are now conforming to relevant regulations and the public has also built a strong awaren

