Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming, the brains behind TikTok, said he preferred "daydreaming" as he stepped down as head of his own firm last week. But his departure comes as several of China's once-lauded tech entrepreneurs step aside under increasing scrutiny from a government concerned about their growing power and influence.

In his self-effacing May 20 memo, Zhang confesses to limitations as head of Bytedance -- the Beijing-based parent of video-sharing app TikTok --and warned of the risks of the "CEO becoming overly central" and cluttering the vision of what is coming next.

However, his hurried departure comes as rumours of a mega-listing swirl around his firm, the world's most valuable tech startup which soaks up advertisers from its hundreds of millions of users of Douyin -- the Chinese version of TikTok.

He joins a growing list of billionaire tech chiefs who have suddenly left -- at least in public -- well before their prime.

In March, the 40-year-old chairman of e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, Colin Huang, unexpectedly vacated his post to focus on philanthropy.

More famously Jack Ma, 56, the billionaire founder of online behemoth Alibaba, has gone virtually silent since last year when he chided China's regulators for smothering innovation.

It was a costly move.

Soon after his comments Alibaba affiliate Ant Group's world-record Hong Kong-and-Shanghai IPO was summarily yanked days before launch, Ma vanished from public and his company was fined an unprecedented $2.8 billion for "monopolistic" practices.