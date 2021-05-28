UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Tech CEOs Slip Off Backstage To Avoid Beijing's Glare

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:20 AM

China tech CEOs slip off backstage to avoid Beijing's glare

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming, the brains behind TikTok, said he preferred "daydreaming" as he stepped down as head of his own firm last week. But his departure comes as several of China's once-lauded tech entrepreneurs step aside under increasing scrutiny from a government concerned about their growing power and influence.

In his self-effacing May 20 memo, Zhang confesses to limitations as head of Bytedance -- the Beijing-based parent of video-sharing app TikTok --and warned of the risks of the "CEO becoming overly central" and cluttering the vision of what is coming next.

However, his hurried departure comes as rumours of a mega-listing swirl around his firm, the world's most valuable tech startup which soaks up advertisers from its hundreds of millions of users of Douyin -- the Chinese version of TikTok.

He joins a growing list of billionaire tech chiefs who have suddenly left -- at least in public -- well before their prime.

In March, the 40-year-old chairman of e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, Colin Huang, unexpectedly vacated his post to focus on philanthropy.

More famously Jack Ma, 56, the billionaire founder of online behemoth Alibaba, has gone virtually silent since last year when he chided China's regulators for smothering innovation.

It was a costly move.

Soon after his comments Alibaba affiliate Ant Group's world-record Hong Kong-and-Shanghai IPO was summarily yanked days before launch, Ma vanished from public and his company was fined an unprecedented $2.8 billion for "monopolistic" practices.

Related Topics

World China Company March May Post From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

7 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

7 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

8 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

7 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

7 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.