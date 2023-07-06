China tech startup launches humanoid robot at Shanghai AI event

SHANGHAI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:Fourier Intelligence, a Chinese tech startup specializing in rehabilitation robotics and artificial intelligence, on Thursday unveiled its first-generation humanoid robot at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

The Shanghai-based company is venturing into general robotics in an attempt to cash in on the huge market opportunities in the coming years.

Standing 1.65 meters tall and weighing 55 kg, the robot, named GR-1, is able to walk at 5 km per hour and carry a load of up to 50 kg, the company said. With human-like motion control, it can walk bipedally, avoid obstacles, ascend and descend a slope with stability, and withstand shocks.