China Telecom Sees Profits Surge In H1

Sun 15th August 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:China Telecom Co., Ltd. (China Telecom), one of China's three largest telecom operators, reported a profit surge in the first half of the year.

Profits attributable to equity holders of the company jumped 27.2 percent year on year to 17.7 billion Yuan (about 2.73 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the first six months, the company said in an announcement filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The operating revenue of China Telecom amounted to 219.2 billion yuan during the period, up by 13.1 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

By the end of June this year, the company had 362 million subscribers, a net increase of 11.47 million from the end of 2020, it said.

