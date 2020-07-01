China tells foreign critics Hong Kong law is 'none of your business'

Beijing, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :China Wednesday slammed international criticism over a controversial new national security law for Hong Kong, saying other countries had no right to get involved.

"What's this got to do with you?" said Zhang Xiaoming of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs office of the State Council at a press conference on Wednesday, adding: "It's none of your business".