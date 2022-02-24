(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Beijing on Thursday told Russia's foreign minister it understands Moscow's "reasonable concerns on security issues" over Ukraine, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry, after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the country.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with his Russian counterpart on the phone, telling him that although Beijing "has always respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries... we have also seen that the Ukrainian issue has its own complicated and unique history".