China Tells US To Act With Caution Over Taiwan, Vows 'no Room For Compromise'
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 01:30 PM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :China on Friday urged Washington to tread carefully on Taiwan after President Joe Biden said the US would defend the self-ruled island from attacks by Beijing.
"China has no room for compromise on issues involving its core interests," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, warning that Washington "should act and speak cautiously on the Taiwan issue."