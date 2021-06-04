UrduPoint.com
China Tells US To 'face Up' To Own Rights Abuses After US Criticism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

China tells US to 'face up' to own rights abuses after US criticism

Beijing, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :China on Friday ripped into the United States' human rights record and told Washington to "look in the mirror" after America's top diplomat said he would honour those killed in the 1989.

Beijing urged the United States to "face up to its own serious human rights problems", foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, after Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would "honour the sacrifices of those killed 32 years ago" and continue to support Chinese rights activists.

