China Tells US To 'stop Interfering' In Winter Olympics
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 10:20 AM
Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told his US counterpart that Washington must "stop interfering" in the upcoming Winter Olympics in a Thursday call, the foreign ministry said.
"The most urgent priority right now is that the US should stop interfering in the Beijing Winter Olympics," said Wang, adding that Washington must also "stop playing with fire" on the Taiwan issue.