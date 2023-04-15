China tests land-based missile interception system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) –:China on Friday said it has carried out a land-based midcourse missile interception test.

The test "achieved its expected purpose," the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement.

The test was defensive in nature and not directed at any country, the ministry added.

China also conducted a similar test of land-based midcourse missile interception technology last June.