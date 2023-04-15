China Tests Land-based Missile Interception System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) –:China on Friday said it has carried out a land-based midcourse missile interception test.
The test "achieved its expected purpose," the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement.
The test was defensive in nature and not directed at any country, the ministry added.
China also conducted a similar test of land-based midcourse missile interception technology last June.