China Tests Land-based Missile Interception System

Published April 15, 2023

China tests land-based missile interception system

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) –:China on Friday said it has carried out a land-based midcourse missile interception test.

The test "achieved its expected purpose," the Defense Ministry said in a brief statement.

The test was defensive in nature and not directed at any country, the ministry added.

China also conducted a similar test of land-based midcourse missile interception technology last June.

