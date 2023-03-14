UrduPoint.com

China, Thailand Sign Memorandum On Translation Of Classics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

China, Thailand sign memorandum on translation of classics

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :China's National Press and Publication Administration on Monday signed a memorandum with Thailand's Ministry of Higher education, Science, Research and Innovation on translating and publishing classic works from the two countries.

According to the memorandum, 50 classic works from these countries will be translated and published within the next five years, in a bid to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between Chinese and Thai people through the provision of more fine translated works.

Deemed a landmark achievement in exchanges and cooperation in publication between China and Thailand, the signing of the memorandum is expected to generate new opportunities and serve as a driving force for deepening the people-to-people and cultural exchanges and mutual learning between the two countries.

Related Topics

Thailand Education China Fine From

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.